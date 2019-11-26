News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 07:31:26 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 26

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana masks promising start with sloppy second half in win over La. Tech

Instant Reaction: Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75

Ohio OL Vinny Sciury commits to Indiana

Damarjhe Lewis reacts to IU visit, discusses what's to come in recruitment

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Purdue

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Louisiana Tech

WATCH: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Purdue

32 things to know about Trey Galloway

Kenpom Preview: Louisiana Tech

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU basketball loses its edge, but not the game against Louisiana Tech -- Indianapolis Star

IU football hopes to put an exclamation point on season by snapping Old Oaken Bucket skid - Indianapolis Star

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall

Trend of juxtaposing halves continues in Indiana’s win over Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers hungry for rematch with Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana overcomes sloppy second half to knock off Louisiana Tech -- The Hoosier Network

Photo gallery: Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}