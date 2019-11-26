Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Whop Philyor "should be good" to play against Purdue, Tom Allen said. Remains unsure about Stevie Scott and Matt Bedford. #iufb

Final box score from tonight’s Indiana win over Louisiana Tech. #iubb pic.twitter.com/jDXhy6sr12

The tweet announcing Ohio 2020 OL Vinny Sciury's commitment to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/m8oqxbZ162

Insider: IU basketball loses its edge, but not the game against Louisiana Tech -- Indianapolis Star

IU football hopes to put an exclamation point on season by snapping Old Oaken Bucket skid - Indianapolis Star

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall

Trend of juxtaposing halves continues in Indiana’s win over Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers hungry for rematch with Purdue -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana overcomes sloppy second half to knock off Louisiana Tech -- The Hoosier Network

Photo gallery: Indiana vs. Louisiana Tech -- Inside The Hall