Ohio 2020 offensive lineman Vinny Sciury has flipped his commitment from Toledo to Indiana, CantonRep.com reported first Sunday.

The Perry High School All-Ohio offensive lineman becomes the 14th commitment of the Indiana 2020 class after visiting the Hoosiers this weekend for the game against Michigan.

The Hoosiers first made contact with Sciury less than three weeks ago and seven months after he committed to Toledo. Three days later, after conversations with Darren Hiller and Tom Allen, Sciury was offered a scholarship.

At the heart of the switch was the atmosphere he felt at the Michigan game – "Aw, dude, I've got to be a part of this," he told CantonRep.com – the reputation of Indiana's business school and his quickly developed relationship with head coach Tom Allen.

“He’s a real tough guy,” Sciury said to CantonRep.com. “I relate to him a lot because of how he coaches and the type of player I am. The intensity and the passion he has for the game, I see a lot in myself. It’s kind of a personality match.”

At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Sciury is the interior lineman that the Hoosier staff was searching to add to the class, with the potential of adding another tackle. Sciury leads the way for the No. 10 running back in the 2021 class at Perry, Jaylen Anderson, and is from one of the richest areas of high school football tradition in Massillon, Ohio.