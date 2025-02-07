Indiana head coach Mike Woodson to step down at end of 2024-25 season

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will step down at the end of the 2024-25 season, the university announced Friday. Woodson, 66, informed Athletic Director Scott Dolson of his decision earlier in the week, per a release from Indiana University. "During a meeting with Coach Woodson on Wednesday, he informed me he wanted to step down as our program’s head coach at the end of the current season," a statement from Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson said Friday. "He said it had been weighing on his mind for a while, and that it was an emotional and difficult decision. We have had subsequent thoughtful conversations about his decision and his desire to ensure that the program is in the best position it can be moving forward. At an appropriate time, Coach Woodson will articulate his feelings about his decision and his experiences these last four years." The former Indiana player and longtime NBA coach was hired in 2021 and led the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two seasons. However, the program has struggled in recent years, failing to qualify for the tournament in 2024 and facing challenges in the current season. Under Woodson, Indiana compiled a 77-49 record but struggled against top competition, going 5-18 against Quad 1 opponents and losing 15 games by double digits over the past two seasons. The team has not defeated a ranked opponent since February 2023.

Jan 26, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Despite securing a highly regarded transfer class, Indiana has underperformed in the 2024-25 season. Internal frustration has been evident, with players questioning the team’s toughness and on-court chemistry. Fan dissatisfaction has also grown, with boos and chants calling for Woodson’s removal heard at recent home games. Dolson acknowledged Woodson’s contributions and stated that the university will conduct a national search for the next head coach. Financial terms of Woodson’s departure have not been disclosed, but his contract, which includes two more years at $4.2 million a year, includes a buyout clause allowing him to receive his remaining salary in $1 million annual installments. Indiana has not reached the Final Four since 2002 and has struggled to maintain coaching stability in recent years. The search for Woodson’s successor will be the program’s third coaching search in a decade. The Hoosiers will continue their season Saturday against Michigan at Assembly Hall.