Indiana head coach Mike Woodson to step down at end of 2024-25 season

Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will step down at the end of the 2024-25 season, the university announced Friday.
Woodson, 66, informed Athletic Director Scott Dolson of his decision earlier in the week, per a release from Indiana University.
"During a meeting with Coach Woodson on Wednesday, he informed me he wanted to step down as our program’s head coach at the end of the current season," a statement from Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson said Friday. "He said it had been weighing on his mind for a while, and that it was an emotional and difficult decision. We have had subsequent thoughtful conversations about his decision and his desire to ensure that the program is in the best position it can be moving forward. At an appropriate time, Coach Woodson will articulate his feelings about his decision and his experiences these last four years."
The former Indiana player and longtime NBA coach was hired in 2021 and led the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two seasons. However, the program has struggled in recent years, failing to qualify for the tournament in 2024 and facing challenges in the current season.
Under Woodson, Indiana compiled a 77-49 record but struggled against top competition, going 5-18 against Quad 1 opponents and losing 15 games by double digits over the past two seasons. The team has not defeated a ranked opponent since February 2023.
Despite securing a highly regarded transfer class, Indiana has underperformed in the 2024-25 season. Internal frustration has been evident, with players questioning the team’s toughness and on-court chemistry. Fan dissatisfaction has also grown, with boos and chants calling for Woodson’s removal heard at recent home games.
Dolson acknowledged Woodson’s contributions and stated that the university will conduct a national search for the next head coach. Financial terms of Woodson’s departure have not been disclosed, but his contract, which includes two more years at $4.2 million a year, includes a buyout clause allowing him to receive his remaining salary in $1 million annual installments.
Indiana has not reached the Final Four since 2002 and has struggled to maintain coaching stability in recent years. The search for Woodson’s successor will be the program’s third coaching search in a decade.
The Hoosiers will continue their season Saturday against Michigan at Assembly Hall.
Dolson's statement in full can be found below:
It’s clear to me from our discussions in the last several days that his No. 1 priority is for the attention to be off him, and instead focused on uniting Hoosier Nation in support of our student-athletes, coaches, and, most importantly, the program. We still have much to play for this season as we prepare for Saturday’s game against Michigan and the remainder of the 2024-25 season, and we want to encourage Hoosier fans to rally around the program and support it in the same positive way that Hoosier fans did during Mike’s All-America and Big Ten MVP playing career.
Coach Woodson is a class act. During the last four years, he has led the program during a transformational time in college athletics and helped us become a national leader in evolving areas including NIL and the Transfer Portal. No one loves IU Basketball more than he does. I want to thank him for coming back to Bloomington and accepting the challenge of rebuilding our program and re-connecting it with its past and its foundation. In pursuit of that goal, it was important to him that he bring back other legendary Hoosier players such as Calbert Cheaney, Randy Wittman, and Jordan Hulls, all of whom share his love and passion for this program. That’s a group of individuals that combined for 375 wins at IU, seven Big Ten championships, two Final Fours, and a national title.
With this decision made, Coach Woodson and I share the desire to see Hoosier Nation unite beginning on Saturday afternoon in support of these players, coaches, and program.
