With Indiana in search of its next coach, Dusty May makes his return to IU

On Friday afternoon Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson put out a statement: "During a meeting with Coach Woodson on Wednesday, he informed me he wanted to step down as our program’s head coach at the end of the current season." While any game following this kind of announcement would create an awkward environment for all involved, there will be a little more to Saturday's game than just any regular Big Ten matchup. This, of course, is because the Michigan Wolverines are coming to town. To be more specific, it's because Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines are coming to town with May being one of the most talked about candidates for the soon-to-be-open Indiana head coaching position. This creates a different kind of buzz surrounding the game, one that is certainly centered around Woodson and his impending departure, but one that is also focused on the former Indiana student manager returning to Assembly Hall.

May was a manger for the legendary Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000, Knight's final four seasons with Indiana. But May has been an Indiana kid since birth. He was born in Terre Heute, but spent most of his youth living in Green County, Indiana—which borders Monroe County where Bloomington is located. May is a graduate of Eastern Greene High School, located just under 20 miles southeast of Assembly Hall and a 24 minute drive away from the Indiana campus. These facts are why many IU fans believe May would love to be the next head coach of the Hoosiers, but his success as a coach is why most would assume he could be Woodson's successor.

Photo of Indiana basketball managers from the 1997-98 season. May is sitting in the front row on the far left. Photo credit: IU Archives

Florida Atlantic's run to the 2023 Final Four was what drew so many eyes to May in the first place but, before that, he had an extremely successful run as a top assistant for several programs. Before taking the FAU job in 2018, May spent time on the staffs at Eastern Michigan, Murray State, UAB, Louisiana Tech and Florida. Despite developing a knack for coaching, that wasn't his desired career path. It wasn't his desired career path in college, either. May sought to be a high school basketball coach somewhere in the state of Indiana, a position that he felt he would've been prepared for after spending time as a manager at Indiana. "When I went to Indiana, even for the first year or two I wanted to be a high school basketball coach," May said during his weekly press conference before Michigan's matchups against Oregon and Indiana. "That's why I went there." May added "I thought if I learn from Coach Knight, if I have Coach Knight on my résumé, I could maybe get one of these high school jobs in my mid-twenties in Indiana. That was my dream." May's desire to coach in Indiana, even if it was just at the high school level, may point to him being interested in the Hoosiers' head coaching vacancy that will open up at the end of the year, though it'll be tough to poach him away from the Wolverines. According to May's contract, Michigan would be owed $5 million plus May's entire $1.5 million signing bonus if he decided to leave prior April 1, 2025—a figuring totaling $6.5 million. If Indiana wants May to man the sidelines in Bloomington in 2025-26, it would have to pay the over $6 million price tag, making things difficult even if Scott Dolson and company believe he is the right man for the job.

Feb 1, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images