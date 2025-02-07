Game Preview: Indiana vs No. 24 Michigan — notes, storylines, TV

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana basketball returns back to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a game, hosting 24th ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Hoosiers (14-8 overall, 5-6 in Big Ten play) have lost three straight and six of their last seven, including most recently falling on the road at No. 21 Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Wolverines (17-5 overall, 9-2 in Big Ten play) are fresh off of a home victory against the Oregon Ducks. Before the nationally televised Saturday matinee in Bloomington, preview the matchup between the Hoosiers and Wolverines.

HEAD COACH PROFILE

Michigan head coach Dusty May calls a timeout during the second half against Penn State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Head Coach: Dusty May Record: 143-74 in seventh season overall, 17-5 at Michigan After six season in Boca Raton with the Owls, including a run to the Final Four in 2023, Dusty May made the move a horizontal move up to Michigan to coach in the Big Ten. In his first season in Ann Arbor, May has the Wolverines in contention for a Big Ten regular season title. May, once a manager under legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight, will make his first head coaching appearance in Assembly Hall. Read more on May's return to Bloomington here.

THIS SEASON

Michigan began the season winning eight of its first ten games of the season, including two victories over two then-ranked programs in Xavier and Wisconsin. However, the Wolverines dropped a pair of games to Arkansas and Oklahoma in December. Both of Michigan's conference losses came in January, both on the road. The Wolverines fell to Minnesota 84-81 on the 16th and took a 91-64 trouncing to Purdue eight nights later. Michigan has since recovered, winning its next three games, including its thrilling 80-76 over Oregon on Wednesday night in the Crisler Center. On the season, Wisconsin is averaging 82.2 points per game. The Badgers are shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range as a team. Wisconsin is averaging 17.7 assists to just 14.8 turnovers per game. Defensively, the Badgers are allowing 70.5 points a game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown. Wisconsin is ranked No. 21 in KenPom, boasting the nation's 20th-ranked offense and 25th-ranked defense. In the NET, the Badgers are ranked No. 17 with a 4-3 record in Quad 1 games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jan 27, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) dribbles against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr. (3) in the first half at Crisler Center (Photo by Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Center Vlad Goldin: In his first season after transfering from FAU, Goldin, a 7-foot-1 center, is scoring a team-high 15.6 points per game. He's shooting 64.8% from the field and 50% from 3-point range in a relatively small sample size. A sixth-year graduate student, Goldin is averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game. Forward Danny Wolf: At 7-foot-1, Danny Wolf is a unicorn with his ball-handling ability. Wolf is averaging 12.3 points a contest. He's shooting 51.5% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown. Wolf, a transfer from Yale, is averaging 10.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists a night. Guard Tre Donaldson: A 6-foot-3 junior from Tallahassee, Florida, Donaldson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 assists per game. After appearing in 67 games for Auburn the last two seasons, Winter is shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the 3-point arc—on 4.6 attempts a night.

STORYLINES TO WATCH

Will Friday's news be a distraction... It has been a whirlwind of a week for the Indiana basketball program. It was announced on Friday afternoon that Mike Woodson would be retiring at the end of the season after a day of speculation. Now, Indiana has to turn its focus to Michigan, a quad-one opponent that would be a resumé-boosting victory. All of this outside noise can create issues, but it could also take an immense pressure off of what has been a taxing season. Dusty May returns... When Dusty May is announced pregame, there will be a roar of applause from the 17,222 inside Assembly Hall. When asked ahead of the season, May admitted that it would be an emotional day, but it was about winning against Indiana. The plot thickens with a looming coaching search that is likely to include May's name. Indiana may very well be able to take advantage of the emotional return game for the Wolverine's coach and scrap its way to victory. Is this Indiana's last chance to keep its tournament hopes alive... Sitting at no. 63 in the NET and 2-9 in quad-one games, Indiana is running out of times to secure the elusive quad-one victory. Indiana's bubble is on the verge of popping, and anymore missed opportunities will make winning the Big Ten Tournament Indiana's only option to make the NCAA Tournament. Opportunities are no longer plentiful, and a victory could go a long way toward making a run for an at-large bid.

QUICK HITTERS