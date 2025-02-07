2026 linebacker Ja'Dyn Williams discusses recent Indiana visit

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti joins Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney on Wednesday as the Late Signing Period began.
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on National Signing Day.
A deep dive into Maryland transfer Roman Hemby's advanced stats and how he fits into Indiana's offense for 2025.
Wisconsin basketball head coach Greg Gard addressed the media following Indiana's Tuesday night loss to Wisconsin.
Indiana suffered its 21st straight loss at Wisconsin, struggling defensively in a 76-64 defeat.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti joins Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney on Wednesday as the Late Signing Period began.
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on National Signing Day.
A deep dive into Maryland transfer Roman Hemby's advanced stats and how he fits into Indiana's offense for 2025.