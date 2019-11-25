The Indiana Hoosiers will return to action Monday night as they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in search of their sixth consecutive victory to open the season. The Bulldogs will represent Indiana’s most difficult challenge by a significant margin according to Kenpom, with Louisiana Tech coming in as the 87th best team in the country according to their advanced statistics.

The Bulldogs have opened the 2019 season capably on offense, finding themselves slotted in as the 73rd ranked team in adjusted offensive effiency. While Louisiana Tech’s shooting numbers aren’t as impressive (94th in effective field goal percentage at 51.3% and 283rd in three-point percentage at 28.4%), they have excelled at protecting the basketball.

The Bulldogs currently sitting at #1 in the country at opponents steal percentage, allowing steals on just 4.1% of possessions along with a turnover percentage of 13.8% which is good for 11th in the nation. Indiana itself has been mediocre at turning teams over, as their turnover percentage on defense of 21.0% sits at 119th in the country.