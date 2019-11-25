News More News
Damarjhe Lewis reacts to IU visit, discusses what's to come in recruitment

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Georgia defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis made his official visit – also his first visit – to Indiana for the Michigan game, and, before he announces his commitment on Thanksgiving Day, Lewis has positive interactions with the Hoosiers.

He discussed his soon-to-be announced top-three and some visits ahead with TheHoosier.com on Sunday.

Georgia defensive tackle Dmarjhe Lewis made his official visit to Indiana during the Michigan weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia 2020 defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis was one of the most significant visitors in what was an important recruiting weekend for Indiana, which featured visits from IMG Academy 2020 offensive tackle Alex Atcavage, 2022 Ohio athlete Kaden Saunders, 2022 and 2023 brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough and several others.

Lewis told TheHoosier.com on Sunday evening the his official visit, which began Saturday and lasted midway through Sunday, went "well."

