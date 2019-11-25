News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 10:48:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Purdue

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

In preparation of Indiana's final regular season contest, Indiana head coach Tom Allen, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Peyton Ramsey and various players talk to the media to preview Purdue.

Find all the updates at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}