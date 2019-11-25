Indiana entered Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for what was expected to be its toughest competition at this point Monday against Louisiana Tech, but, thanks to a quick start, Indiana was able to fend off a new set of challenges on its way to a 88-75 victory. This is TheHoosier.com's instant reaction at the buzzer.

Armaan Franklin started his sixth consecutive game Monday. (USA Today Images)

Three-point shooting

After its second game of 30-percent or worse three-point shooting this season, Indiana responded by scoring 28 of its first 52 points off threes and clocking a first half percentage of 46. Much of the three-point success was fueled by Devonte Green, who connected on three deep shots in the first half on his way to 15 first half points. That outside shooting success died in the second half, though, as the Hoosiers went 0-for-5 before getting into the double bonus, when the focus was to get the ball inside to draw fouls. That drought, as well as second half turnovers, contributed to a sub-par scoring performance after an onslaught in the first half.

Fast start

Indiana had shown signs early this season that it might be destined to be a slow-starting team, which allowed sub-par teams make games competitive into the second half, but that wasn't the case Monday against Louisiana Tech. Al Durham got the scoring going wit a coast-to-coast bucket followed by another coast-to-coast score form Armaan Franklin and another Durham drive for a score and a foul. IU took a 7-2 lead that would define the first half. Durham eventually hit a three to score eight of IU's first 12 points. Devonte Green would take it form there, hitting five of his first seven shots to score 12 points by the time 12 minutes had passed. The Hoosiers jumped to a lead as large as 20 to lead 52-36 at halftime behind 15 points from Green and 12 from Durham.

No Rob Phinisee

Sophomore guard Rob Phinisee, who missed the game against Troy for strep throat and suffered an injury that forced him out of the game against Princeton after just 11 minutes, did not dress for the game Monday against Louisiana Tech.

Defending the three

Even though Indiana has held three of its previous five opponents below 30-percent three-point shooting, the Hoosiers have shown a vulnerability against the three in streaks. Louisiana Tech, a team that averaged 29.6 percent from three before Monday, caught one of those streaks in the first half. By halftime, Louisiana had hit 5-of-11 three-point shots and pushed its halftime score as high as 36. Eventually, Louisiana Tech's three-point shooting spread itself out and didn't lead to many runs, even though 3-of-10 is statistically similar to its first half totals.

Second half turnovers

Indiana committed six turnovers in the first 20 minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers surpassed that mark before the fifth minute of the second half. Just seven minutes into the second half, Indiana had turned the ball over nine times, and much of the cause was sloppy passing. Several attempts at entry passes were either ill-advised or deflected by good Louisiana Tech defense – primarily the former, though, as Indiana allowed many unforced turnovers in attempts to get the ball inside. Louisiana Tech only scored one point off of the first five turnovers but added four more points in the next four turnovers, eventually cutting what was at one point a 20-point lead into just 11 midway through the second half. The turnover number continued to rise but decreased in concentration as the second half winded down. The Hoosiers had turned the ball over 18 times by the 3:00 mark fo the second half. The turnovers seemed to be expected against a Louisiana Tech team that rated the best in the nation in steal percentage, according to KenPom.com, but most of the turnovers were unforced.

Trayce Jackson-Davis creates major issues for La. Tech