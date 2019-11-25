WATCH: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Purdue
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, center Hunter Littlejohn, wide receiver Nick Westbrook, safety Khalil Bryant and linebacker Reakwon Jones all spoke to the media on Monday inside Memorial Stadium to preview Purdue.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Kane Wommack (from IU Athletics)
Kalen DeBoer (from IU Athletics)
Peyton Ramsey (from IU Athletics)
Hunter Littlejohn
Reakwon Jones
Nick Westbrook
Khalil Bryant
----
