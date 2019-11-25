News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 22:35:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Louisiana Tech

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis all spoke with the media after Indiana's 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

Holiday pick-it sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheHoosier.Com and get FREE gear too! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Indiana head coach Archie Miller talked to the media after Indiana's up-and-down win over Louisiana Tech on Monday. (USA Today Images)
Indiana head coach Archie Miller talked to the media after Indiana's up-and-down win over Louisiana Tech on Monday. (USA Today Images)

Archie Miller

Al Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}