WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Louisiana Tech
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis all spoke with the media after Indiana's 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Al Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis
