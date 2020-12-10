TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 10th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Despite falling to No. 20 Florida State in OT, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his 3rd career game with 25 points and 15 rebounds. All other Indiana players over the last 25 seasons have combined for just 1 such game. pic.twitter.com/xdXACFMRtA

I wanted that one. We will bounce back.. onto the next. Special things coming. 🔴⚪️ #iubb

Who was the best @IndianaMBB team? Was it 1976? Was it 1981? Who would win if those two teams played each other? @IsiahThomas and @AJGuyton : "Yeah, basketball is cool, how good can you fight?" SUBSCRIBE! @Spotify https://t.co/8ZzBaIPqwv @ApplePodcast https://t.co/Y7gVtKXykg pic.twitter.com/S93NUSTQhe

"I'm trying to be different this year" Higher expectations. Greater accountability. @TrayceJackson expects this year's team to be different. After tonight's loss, he didn't hide it. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ZDxVwcpMmZ

Doyel: Big Ten needs Ohio State to make money, not IU to make history-- Indy Star

Insider: Putting Ohio State in Big Ten title game is right call; IU pays the price-- Indy Star

