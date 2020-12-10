TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 10th

The Hoosier Daily: December 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Eian Pugh dishes on his final two
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 13 Around the NFL
Four-star QB Tayven Jackson fielding interest from new schools
Big Ten: Ohio State to face Northwestern for conference title
Indiana reacts to Big Ten's decision to put Ohio State in title game
RECAP: IU falls to Florida State in OT thriller, 69-67
Old Oaken Bucket game canceled
WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis react to Florida State loss
Tweets of the Day
IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson Statement… pic.twitter.com/ByOMRiS75B— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 9, 2020
Stay 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙. pic.twitter.com/Bl8KCGiqJk— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 9, 2020
Despite falling to No. 20 Florida State in OT, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his 3rd career game with 25 points and 15 rebounds.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 10, 2020
All other Indiana players over the last 25 seasons have combined for just 1 such game. pic.twitter.com/xdXACFMRtA
I wanted that one. We will bounce back.. onto the next. Special things coming. 🔴⚪️ #iubb— TJD (@TrayceJackson) December 10, 2020
Who was the best @IndianaMBB team? Was it 1976? Was it 1981? Who would win if those two teams played each other? @IsiahThomas and @AJGuyton: "Yeah, basketball is cool, how good can you fight?"— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 9, 2020
SUBSCRIBE!@Spotify https://t.co/8ZzBaIPqwv@ApplePodcast https://t.co/Y7gVtKXykg pic.twitter.com/S93NUSTQhe
"I'm trying to be different this year"— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) December 10, 2020
Higher expectations. Greater accountability. @TrayceJackson expects this year's team to be different.
After tonight's loss, he didn't hide it. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ZDxVwcpMmZ
🙌 #ProIU https://t.co/K8XNrb6HHP— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 10, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Putting Ohio State in Big Ten title game is right call; IU pays the price-- Indy Star
Doyel: Big Ten needs Ohio State to make money, not IU to make history-- Indy Star
IU-PURDUE FOOTBALL CALLED OFF DUE TO COVID-19 TEST RESULTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Florida State 69, Indiana 67-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana and Purdue Mutually Agree to Cancel Bucket Game-- IU Athletics
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Florida State-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.