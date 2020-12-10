 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 10th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 10th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Eian Pugh dishes on his final two

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 13 Around the NFL

Four-star QB Tayven Jackson fielding interest from new schools

Big Ten: Ohio State to face Northwestern for conference title

Indiana reacts to Big Ten's decision to put Ohio State in title game

RECAP: IU falls to Florida State in OT thriller, 69-67

Old Oaken Bucket game canceled

WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis react to Florida State loss

Rapid Reaction: Postgame with Todd Leary

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Putting Ohio State in Big Ten title game is right call; IU pays the price-- Indy Star

Doyel: Big Ten needs Ohio State to make money, not IU to make history-- Indy Star

IU-PURDUE FOOTBALL CALLED OFF DUE TO COVID-19 TEST RESULTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Florida State 69, Indiana 67-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana and Purdue Mutually Agree to Cancel Bucket Game-- IU Athletics

Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Florida State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}