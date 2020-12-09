A lack of a high school football season this fall in Illinois did little to curb the enthusiasm of 2022 Oak Park Fenwick (Illinois) junior wide receiver Eian Pugh, who recently announced he will announce his college decision on Christmas.

In an interview this week with TheHoosier.com, Pugh said it was important for him to get his decision out of the way, regardless of what happens with high school football in Illinois this year.

"I feel like it's important, but this would probably be around my decision date if we did have a season in the fall, but you just never know if we are truly going to have a season here," Pugh said.

His top two teams are Indiana and Cincinnati. Pugh said there is a lot that stands out between the Hoosiers and Bearcats.

"What stands out is definitely both coaching staffs are really strong, and they know how to develop players," Pugh said. "They care more about you off the field than they do on the field so that really stands out to me."

As a sophomore, Pugh hauled in 53 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.

When it comes to what separates Indiana and Cincinnati, Pugh said it is not really much.

"Maybe location, which really isn't a big factor to me. I have strong relationships with both staffs so it is a tough decision. They are both high for a reason, so there's not much to separate between the two," Pugh said.