Big Ten: Ohio State to face Northwestern for conference title
The Big Ten Championship game is now set as it will feature Northwestern from the West and Ohio State from the East.
The move comes on the heels of the Big Ten administrators council, which includes athletic directors and other officials from all 14 member schools, voting in favor of removing a six-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the game, clearing the way for the 5-0 Buckeyes to travel to Indianapolis next weekend.
In a press release, the Big Ten announced the decision was made in "collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office." The results of the vote were not made public immediately.
“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the statement read.
Due to the result, Ohio State will now represent the East. The decision came on the heels of Ohio State and Michigan having to cancel its game this week due to Covid-19 issues within the Michigan program.
"The conference continues to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and remains flexible and united with its 14 member institutions and partners during these unprecedented times," the release states.
When the Big Ten Conference's chancellors and presidents voted this summer on returning to football, they installed a six-game minimum, as well as eight games in eight weeks for each of its 14 teams. Just four of those 14 teams have played seven games.
Ohio State had three cancellations on the season, including deciding not to play Illinois.
Had Ohio State not of been able to advance, Indiana would have faced Northwestern, as the Hoosiers had met the six-game minimum despite losing 42-35 at Ohio State last month.
In a statement, Scott Dolson, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for Indiana, said, "Coach Allen and I are proud of this team and the success we have had so far this season. We are one of only two teams in the country with three Top 25 victories and have matched a program record for Big Ten wins. Although we understand the conference's decision, we are disappointed. From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team. We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school's history."
