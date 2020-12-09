The Big Ten Championship game is now set as it will feature Northwestern from the West and Ohio State from the East.

The move comes on the heels of the Big Ten administrators council, which includes athletic directors and other officials from all 14 member schools, voting in favor of removing a six-game minimum requirement to be eligible for the game, clearing the way for the 5-0 Buckeyes to travel to Indianapolis next weekend.

In a press release, the Big Ten announced the decision was made in "collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office." The results of the vote were not made public immediately.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the statement read.

Due to the result, Ohio State will now represent the East. The decision came on the heels of Ohio State and Michigan having to cancel its game this week due to Covid-19 issues within the Michigan program.

"The conference continues to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and remains flexible and united with its 14 member institutions and partners during these unprecedented times," the release states.