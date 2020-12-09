TheHoosier - Indiana reacts to Big Ten's decision to put Ohio State in title game

When the 2020 football season began, Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he wanted a program that would compete for and win Big Ten championships.

And, while the Hoosiers are off to a historic 6-1 start and are one of two programs to post three wins over Top 25 programs, Indiana will have to wait at least one more year before playing in the Big Ten Championship game as league officials voted Wednesday to drop the six-game minimum requirement, paving the way for 5-0 Ohio State to advance to next Saturday's championship game against Northwestern.

In a statement, Scott Dolson, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for Indiana, voiced disappointment in the decision, but noted Indiana had a chance but fell a touchdown short against Ohio State.

"“Coach Allen and I are proud of this team and the success we have had so far this season. We are one of only two teams in the country with three Top-25 victories and have matched a program record for Big Ten wins. Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed. From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team. We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school’s history," Dolson said.

Indiana, who is ranked 8th in the AP Top 25, was slated to play Purdue this Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, but that has since been cancelled as both teams are dealing with Covid-19 issues.