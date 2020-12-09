TheHoosier - Old Oaken Bucket game canceled

For the first time this season, Indiana will not be playing a scheduled opponent as officials from Indiana and Purdue announced Wednesday a mutual agreement to cancel Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket contest, which was slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington.

The measure comes due to rising Covid-19 numbers at both schools and marks the first time the game will not happen since 1919.

In a joint statement between Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski, the two sides expressed disappointment in the cancelation.

“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals," the statement read.

The Old Oaken Bucket will reside in Bloomington another year, as Indiana knocked off Purdue last season 44-41 in a double overtime contest.

The cancelation comes a day after both teams had to pause all football-related activities.

Indiana is currently 6-1 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.