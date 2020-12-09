 WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis react to Florida State loss
2020-12-09

WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis react to Florida State loss

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana head coach Archie Miller and sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis react to the 69-67 overtime loss to No. 20 Florida State.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

{{ article.author_name }}