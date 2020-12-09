Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 13 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld was listed as inactive for Philadelphia in their game against Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. Sudfeld is listed as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, behind Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts. The Eagles lost to the Packers, 30-16.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Tevin Coleman had just two carries for -11 yards on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers lost, however, 34-24. They will be back in action next week against the Washington Football team.

Jordan Howard (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jordan Howard (Photo Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Howard received his first carries in his second stint with Philadelphia in as many seasons on Sunday afternoon. After spending most of this season with Miami, Howard was waived and picked up by the Eagles. Howard carried the ball four times for 19 rushing yards, averaging just under five yards per carry. The former UAB and Indiana running back played on 17 percent of offensive snaps (11)— the second-most he has received in a game all season, for both Miami and Philadelphia. The Eagles lost to the Packers, 30-16.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine was listed as inactive for Tennessee for the first time this season against Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. This marked the first game he has not played snaps on special teams or on offense for the Titans in 2020. In his absence, the Titans lost to the Browns, 41-35.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas and the Carolina Panthers were on a bye this week. The team will look to resume action next Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos at 1 PM ET on CBS.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs played on five snaps (16 percent) on special teams for Chicago against Detroit on Sunday afternoon. It was his fourth appearance in a game for the Bears this season, and third in which the lineman has been designated to the special teams unit. The Bears lost to the Lions, 34-30.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Martin did receive playing time at right guard for Washington on Monday night against Pittsburgh. The offensive lineman played five snaps (6 percent) on offense and five snaps (15 percent) on special teams. Martin came into the game briefly in the third quarter after Brandon Scherff had to exit the game. Washington defeated the Steelers, 23-17.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Feeney once again played in all 72 snaps on offense for Los Angeles against New England on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, Feeney played in two snaps (7 percent) on special teams for the Chargers. Feeney has been a bright spot in a tough season for Los Angeles, mixing in at center and guard and not missing an offensive snap in 2020. The Chargers lost to the Patriots, 45-0.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold III played in all 72 snaps on offense for Tennessee against Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. The former Hoosier also played in three (10 percent) snaps on special teams for the Titans. Saffold III played in all snaps on offense for the first time since their sixth game against Pittsburgh earlier this season. The Titans lost to the Browns, 41-35.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Knight played in all 79 snaps at the offensive tackle position for Dallas against Baltimore on Tuesday night. Additionally, Knight played on six (23 percent) of snaps on special teams as well. It was the first time Knight has played in every snap on offense since their game against Arizona earlier this season. The Cowboys lost to the Ravens, 34-17.

Simon Stepaniak (Green Bay Packers)