RECAP: IU falls to Florida State in OT thriller, 69-67
Indiana traveled to Florida State for its first true road game of the season and saw the same result as the previous 24 opponents did, falling to the Seminoles 69-67 in overtime.
Florida State had six opportunities to win the game at the end of regulation but failed to convert.
The size and length of Florida State was a concern for Indiana heading into the matchup, especially on the glass. Despite equal in total rebounds, IU gave up 19 offensive rebounds and lost the rebound battle in overtime 8-2.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was dominant for most of the game, leading all scorers with 25 points. He also added a career-high 17 rebounds.
Despite Jackson-Davis' strong effort, Indiana went away from the Preseason All-American for the majority of the overtime period after his three-point play to get things underway. Indiana then went the next 4:30 without a point.
Scottie Barnes was held in check all night until his go-ahead bucket with 1.8 seconds left after Jackson-Davis tied the game at 67-all. He finished with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also added five assists and four rebounds.
In a game where 39 fouls were called, IU went 21-of-28 from the line while Florida State went just 11-of-21.
M.J. Walker led the Seminoles with 19 points and RaiQuan Gray and Balsa Koprivica added 12 each.
Race Thompson, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin all added nine a piece for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis was the lone player in double-digits for Indiana.
Indiana moves to 3-2 on the season, with both losses coming against ranked opponents.
