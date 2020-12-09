Indiana traveled to Florida State for its first true road game of the season and saw the same result as the previous 24 opponents did, falling to the Seminoles 69-67 in overtime.

Florida State had six opportunities to win the game at the end of regulation but failed to convert.

The size and length of Florida State was a concern for Indiana heading into the matchup, especially on the glass. Despite equal in total rebounds, IU gave up 19 offensive rebounds and lost the rebound battle in overtime 8-2.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was dominant for most of the game, leading all scorers with 25 points. He also added a career-high 17 rebounds.

Despite Jackson-Davis' strong effort, Indiana went away from the Preseason All-American for the majority of the overtime period after his three-point play to get things underway. Indiana then went the next 4:30 without a point.