TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Gameday Essentials: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State
Indiana goes on the road for the second straight week for a top-10 matchup against Ohio State.
Indiana is coming off of a 24-0 win over Michigan State last week, and wins over Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan.
Ohio State's game against Maryland was cancelled last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Maryland program. The Buckeyes have wins over Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on FOX.
A Look At Ohio State
Early Look: Getting To Know Ohio State (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines (PREM)
Coaches Talk: Day Discusses Indiana Ahead Of Top 10 Meeting (FREE)
A Look At The Matchup
Locker Room Talk: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (PREM)
Three and Out: Keys To An Indiana Win Over Ohio State (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen Talks Ohio State (FREE)
Staff Picks: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (FREE)
Other Storylines
Penix Looks Forward To 'Biggest Game' Against Ohio State (FREE)
For Allen and Hoosiers, Ohio State Is Personal (FREE)
