TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Indiana goes on the road for the second straight week for a top-10 matchup against Ohio State.

Indiana is coming off of a 24-0 win over Michigan State last week, and wins over Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan.

Ohio State's game against Maryland was cancelled last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Maryland program. The Buckeyes have wins over Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 pm ET on FOX.