No. 9 Indiana travels to Columbus this weekend to take on No. 3 Ohio State in a battle of unbeaten top-10 teams. This will be the first top-10 matchup between the two programs since the 1968 Rose Bowl. Indiana defeated Michigan State last week, 24-0, while Ohio State's matchup Maryland was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Maryland program. Here are our staff picks:

Jim Coyle (4-0)

The Indiana Hoosiers magical season continues as they find themselves in a top 10 matchup with number 3 Ohio State. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes have the best quarterback in the country, Justin Fields is completing 87% of his passes! Those are video game numbers. Indiana's defense has played strong from front to back all season and I'm having trouble with a 21 point spread. But, I think the Buckeyes continue their mastery of the Big Ten East. Prediction: Ohio State 38, Indiana 24.

Alec Lasley (4-0)

Indiana heads into a top-10 matchup on Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State, a much different opponent than IU has faced this season. There is no question Indiana has the skill and depth to play competitively from start to finish. However, Ohio State is just in another category and I think the NFL talent that the Buckeyes have will just outweigh the NFL talent that Indiana has. It's a close one from start to finish but it will be the first loss of the season for the Hoosiers. Despite that, they come out with a lot of respect for going toe-to-toe with a clear National Championship contender. Prediction: Ohio State 31, Indiana 24

Paul Gable (4-0)

What was it that Ric Flair used to say? Oh that's right, 'to be the man, you have to beat the man'. Indiana has a great chance to be the man Saturday in what will now be an empty Ohio Stadium due to a stay at home order being issued. Look, it is no secret that Ohio State has been the pinnacle in the Big Ten for quite some time and they are the team that everyone is chasing, including Indiana. Tom Allen has talked about this week until he's gotten emotional and punched his fist on the table at a press conference, this game is a huge opportunity to shut critics up outside of the program. For too long, Indiana has heard what it can't do and fans have begun counting down to basketball season mid-November, but all that has changed. This is a team that is taking the conference by storm with Michael Penix and Ty Fryfogle on offense and a defense that is among the nation's best when it comes to takeaways. Now, who wins? I see this being a very similar game to when Clemson and Ohio State played last December. Ohio State races out to a quick lead, Indiana responds and the two go toe to toe until one play makes all the difference. Indiana's defense gets the takeaway and Penix and the offense cash in and the Hoosiers improve to 5-0 and finally shut detractors up. Prediction: Indiana 31, Ohio State 25

Jordan Gould (3-1)

Here are the numbers thus far for Indiana: Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Michigan State have gone a combined 3-13 this season. Yes, Penn State and Michigan were ranked when Indiana beat them. The Hoosiers have to get some credit for beating them, right? Is Indiana’s No. 9 ranking overrated? Is it underrated? I don’t know. I don’t have the answers. Here’s what I know: Ohio State is a great team, with a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Justin Fields. Indiana is a good team, with the potential to be great. Their defense has looked most impressive through four games this season. I think this will be a closer game than what Vegas thinks. I do see a situation playing out where Indiana wins, but I have to remember that even in the close games these teams have played over the years, there’s a reason Ohio State has come out victorious in those games. Their ability to close out. Buckeyes will get it done at home in an empty Horseshoe on Saturday. Let’s see if Tom Allen can shock the college football world this weekend. Prediction: Ohio State 45, Indiana 27

Guest Picker

Verdell Jones (4-0)