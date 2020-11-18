In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that Indiana plays, TheHoosier.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big Ten conference matchup with Ohio State

What can you expect from the Ohio State Buckeyes, coach Ryan Day and Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Fields? Well, we contacted an authority on the subject in Ryan Noon, publisher of BuckeyeGrove, who gives insight on Ohio State and how Saturday may go.