IU ‘didn’t execute,’ lets lead slip away in last 38 seconds vs. Maryland

Badly needing a win, Indiana couldn't get it done against Maryland, falling to the Terrapins 79-78. That's not to say the Hoosiers didn't play well down the stretch, because they did, but IU let it slip away in the final possession of a game it fought hard enough to win. Indiana turned a 10-point Maryland lead into a 5-point lead of its own with 3:07 left in the ballgame, using a 22-7 run to do so and playing some great basketball during that stretch. Myles Rice hit three 3-pointers, while the Hoosiers went 9-for-11 from the floor, playing its best basketball when it mattered most and giving the Assembly Hall crowd something to cheer about, resulting in what may have been the loudest roar the Hall has seen all season. It didn't end there though, as while UMD fought back, IU responded with another Leal 3-point play, which gave the Hoosiers a 4-point lead with 38 seconds remaining. "We executed to get back into the game" Mike Woodson said postgame, mentioning that his team was in a very good spot "on the free-throw line with the one-and-one, up two with, I think, 20-something seconds on the clock." This ended a stretch of play that, most of the time, would've given Indiana a deserved win, but this time the Hoosiers let up 38 seconds too early. IU allowed Maryland to score the final five points of the game, with crucial errors in the last 30 seconds leading to their own demise.

"You've got to make plays down the stretch, and I got to get them to understand that" Woodson said, explaining further by saying "we missed a big front end of a one-and-one that could have put us back up three or four. It was just the little things that we didn't execute coming down the homestretch." This one-and-one situation he referred to was when Trey Galloway stepped to the line with 22 seconds left in the game, bouncing the front end off the rim, allowing the Terps to secure possession with a Derik Queen rebound. But before that, IU gave up an easy basket on the defensive end, allowing Ja'Kobi Gillespie to score off a jumper in the painted area that, if missed, would've essentially sealed the game for Indiana. The Hoosiers were still firmly in the driver's seat though, as with a 2-point lead and a chance to make if four with a couple free throws, Indiana was still in control before Galloway's missed free throw. Despite this, Galloway's missed opportunity gave UMD a chance to tie it or take the lead. Maryland took advantage of Indiana's miscue with a Rodney Rice 3-pointer, giving the Terrapins a 79-78 lead with seven seconds on the clock, though the fact that this shot got off may have ben self-inflicted as well. "We just didn't get a key stop with a foul to give. The ball scrambled out. The initial thrust of their offense, I thought we played it well. Then when the ball kind of spurted around, we just didn't get up and take the foul like we should have," Woodson said, explaining that he would've liked his team to foul before Maryland could get a shot off, furthering the errors IU made during the final possessions of the game.

Indiana's Myles Rice (1) shoots during the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images