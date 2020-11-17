Despite running off four straight wins to open the 2020 season, the Indiana Hoosiers still are not getting respect from outside Bloomington.

Sure, the Hoosiers are ranked 9th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Indiana enters its matchup against 3rd ranked Ohio State as a 21-point underdog on the road.

For head coach Tom Allen, the talk about how his team has gone undefeated against mediocre teams this year or that Ohio State is a 21-point favorite is just that -- talk.

Earlier this week, Allen told the media that he understands perceptions and realities surrounding Indiana and Ohio State, and he is fully aware his team enters as a huge underdog and with something still to prove.

“We do talk about earmuffs, but I also understand reality,” Allen said. “So yes, it will be addressed.”

Ohio State is a big favorite for a reason, and history plays a role.

The Buckeyes have won 25 straight games in the series since Indiana managed a 27-27 tie in Bloomington in 1990. The Hoosiers' last win came in 1988, and the last win in Columbus came in 1987, the same year Indiana scored a win over Michigan and its first win over a top ten program until this season.

In a series that dates back to 1901, Indiana has only been ranked in the Associated Press poll three times when playing Ohio State — never higher than No. 15.

"Having an opportunity to play in tremendous venues, high-level games, championships on the line and the opportunity to compete for the Big Ten championship. That’s what this is all about. Even thought others haven’t shared in the belief we can do that here, that hasn’t wavered for me," Allen said.

In order for Indiana to pick up a win, three big things have to happen. We examine them here.