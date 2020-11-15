Twenty-four straight.

That is the streak for the Ohio State Buckeyes against Indiana.

When the two teams meet Saturday at noon in the Horseshoe, Indiana will be looking to erase decades of history against the Buckeyes, who own the series 75-12-5. The last Indiana victory came in 1988 when the Hoosiers upended Ohio State 41-7. Ohio State did have to vacate its 2010 victory, however.

Both teams enter Saturday ranked in the top 10 nationally, with Ohio State checking in at third and Indiana ranked 9th. It marks the first time the Hoosiers are playing a regular season game where both them and their opponent is ranked in the top 10.

The Buckeyes did not play last week, as their game at Maryland was canceled due to Covid-19 ramifications within the Maryland program.

Indiana, on the other hand, picked up a 24-0 road win against Michigan State to improve to 4-0 and maintain first place in the Big Ten East.

With an offense that featured Ty Fryfogle reeling in 11 passes for 200 yards and a defense that featured Micah McFadden getting three sacks, Tiawan Mullen with two interceptions and chasing Michigan State starter Rocky Lombardi out early, Indiana dominated from start to finish.

For the game, Indiana amassed 433 yards of total offense, as quarterback Michael Penix was 25-of-38 for 320 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Stevie Scott picked up 84 yards.

Despite the win, head coach Tom Allen found plenty to be unhappy about.

"Thought it was ugly, thought we were sloppy and didn't execute well enough. Defense held them to under 200 yards and four takeaways, which continue to be game changers for us. Really proud of our guys. You have to go on the road and win some ugly ones sometimes. Proud of this team, big road win," Allen said.

Can the Hoosiers repeat the feat again this Saturday and get another "big road win?"

Here is a look at the Buckeyes.