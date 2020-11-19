As the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 4-0 B1G) continue to rack up wins, the respect from fans and coaches around the sport looms large. No bigger game remains on the schedule for Indiana the rest of the way than their next opponent— the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 3-0 B1G). Ohio State had their game cancelled against Maryland on Nov. 14 due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Terrapins’ program. The game between the two divisional rivals will be the first AP Top-10 matchup in regular season history that Indiana has played in. The only other such game came in the 1968 Rose Bowl Game, in which the No. 4 Hoosiers played the No. 1 ranked University of Southern California football program. Learn everything you need to know leading up to the matchup here:

Last Time They Played

After playing Ohio State close in the first half at home in 2017 and again on the road in 2018, the Hoosiers were blown out against the Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium in what was their worst margin of defeat last season, losing 51-10. For the Hoosiers, it was their worst loss to the Buckeyes since 2006, and their worst loss at home to Ohio State since the series began in 1901. The game was one of the few forgettable performances from an Indiana program that won eight games as a program last season, winning five of their next six contests following their defeat against Ohio State. Aside from a 49-yard touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Donavan Hale to tight end Peyton Hendershot, there was little to celebrate for the Hoosiers against the Buckeyes. Peyton Ramsey started the game for Indiana, completing 19-of-33 passes for 162 yards. Ramsey did throw an interception that was returned 96 yards by Damon Arnette for a touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 51-10 at the end of the third quarter. It was all Ohio State from the very beginning. Quarterback Justin Fields scored the first touchdown of the game himself from three yards out to put the Buckeyes in front for good. Fields finished with four total touchdowns (three passing), completing 14-of-24 passes for 199 passing yards. Running back J.K. Dobbins resumed his torrid stretch against the Hoosiers, this time rushing for 193 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Wide receiver Chris Olave caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Fields in the second quarter. Running back Master Teague tacked on another Buckeye touchdown with a 40-yard run to make it a 34-point Ohio State lead. Both of these players, in addition to Fields, will return for Ohio State in their highly anticipated matchup with Indiana this Saturday.

Three Key Storylines

Michael Penix Jr. vs. Elite Big Ten Defense

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the Hoosiers' 24-0 win against Michigan State last weekend. (Tim Fuller)

Of Michael Penix’s 10 career starts at quarterback, none have come against the Buckeyes. He missed last season’s game against Ohio State with what was labeled as an undisclosed injury at the time leading up to kickoff. Penix started in all six games he appeared in during the 2019 season prior to a season-ending injury to his right sternoclavicular joint. Penix’s upcoming start against Ohio State will be just his second career start on the road against an AP Top 25 opponent, with the other coming against No. 25 Michigan State in September 2019. Last season, the best defense Penix faced came against the Spartans, which surrendered just 322.5 yards (19th in FBS) per game in 2019. In that game against Michigan State, Penix completed 33-of-42 passes for 286 passing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing). Ohio State ranked as the top defense in the country in terms of yards allowed (260.0) in 2019. However, the Buckeyes will be without many of their high-profile starters from last season, including defensive lineman Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah. Young and Okudah were selected second and third overall, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Also, co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley departed in the offseason after taking a head coaching position at Boston College. This season, through three games, here are the total yards the Buckeyes have given up to opposing starting quarterbacks: 190 (Adrian Martinez), 286 (Sean Clifford), and 183 (Noah Vedral). Indiana will likely need Penix to collect more yards than all three of these quarterbacks have compiled against this Ohio State defense in 2020 if the Hoosiers want to pull off the upset.

Indiana Secondary vs. Justin Fields

Justin Fields is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Joseph Maiorana)

It’s no secret that Fields is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Should he decide to enter his name into the NFL Draft in 2021, Fields will probably become one of the top two quarterbacks taken in April. If you follow college football closely, it’s possible you’ve seen a stat flying around in which Fields has as many incompletions (11) as passing touchdowns (11). Fields is on pace to shatter the single-season passing completion percentage (86.7 percent), a record currently held by Colt McCoy when he played for Texas in 2008 (76.7 percent). After throwing 41 touchdown passes to just three interceptions in 2019, Fields is torching opposing defenses once again this season. However, the statistics show that Indiana’s secondary could be the most talented group of defenders the quarterback will face the remainder of the season. Cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby and safeties coach Jason Jones have to be very pleased with the performances from their starters. Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams each have two interceptions this season, and Reese Taylor, Jamar Johnson, and Devon Matthews all have an interception as well. Indiana’s pass defense has notched eight interceptions this season, which ranks at the top of the Big Ten this season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It has proven difficult to force Fields into turning the ball over. If Indiana can pressure Fields into making errant decisions with the football, that could prove crucial for the Hoosiers’ chances in winning this game.

Avoid Second Half Struggles

Tom Allen has his program out to a 4-0 start to the 2020 season. The Hoosiers look to make it five straight wins to open up the season on Saturday against Ohio State. (Mike Carter)

One of the biggest problems the Hoosiers have run into when playing Ohio State would be their inability to finish games in the second half. Since 2013, Ohio State has outscored Indiana 162-65 in the second half. The last time Indiana outscored Ohio State in the second half was in 2012. Additionally, the last time Indiana defeated Ohio State came in 1988, when Bill Mallory was the head football coach for the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes have defeated the Hoosiers in every game the teams have played each other since 1991. The key to the game is simple. Yes, win the second half. But, Indiana needs to keep it close as they have in recent years against Ohio State in order for the second half to matter at all. Rutgers outscored the Buckeyes 24-14 in Ohio State’s most recent game, however Ohio State went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-3 lead. This could be a game that should Indiana hang around into the fourth quarter, could play to Indiana’s advantage. Penix has already shown what he is capable of in late game situations with his performance in the season-opener against Penn State.

