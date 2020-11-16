For too long Tom Allen has heard all the reasons why Indiana cannot compete with and defeat Ohio State, and he is tired of it.

On Monday, during his media availability, Allen became emotional discussing this Saturday's noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium.

"We're going to compete, we're going to fight, I don't care what anyone says about this stinking game. Good Lord willing we are going to find a way to keep proving everybody wrong" Allen said.

And, who can blame him?

Despite running their record to 4-0 and knocking off Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State for the first time in program history, the Hoosiers are still not getting much respect across the national landscape.

That comes still despite the Hoosiers climbing to 9th in the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 1967. It also marks the first time the Hoosiers have been ranked in the top 10 in the AP Poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1967.

"Tremendous amount of respect for Coach Day and the job he continues to do in Columbus. Excellent football team, arguably the best quarterback in the country, Justin Fields. Playing at a high level right now. They are well coached. Great opportunity for our team and our kids have worked really hard to get to this point," Allen said.

Allen continued by saying he understands the reputation Ohio State has within the Big Ten.

"As noise grows louder, we need to stay focused on what got us here. We aren't where we need to be in all three areas," said Allen, who added the fact that his team is a 21-point underdog will be addressed. "You shouldn't need motivation to play the Ohio State Buckeyes. That is just people's opinions about where their football program is and where our program is. It really means nothing. It is what it is. We will discuss things and use them to our advantage where appropriate. This team has been used to being told it doesn't measure up.