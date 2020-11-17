Through four games in 2020 and ten career starts, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is exactly who coaches expected and he has the Hoosiers exactly where he envisioned they would be.

Penix, who showed promise a season ago before injuries sidelined him, overcame a rusty three quarters in the season opener this year against Penn State to put together a fourth quarter and overtime drive that will be remembered for years, guiding the Hoosiers to their first victory over a top ten program in over three decades.

From there, Penix has guided Indiana to wins over Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State. In other words, he is backing up what he said would happen in the preseason -- Indiana is shocking the world and shocking Big Ten opponents.

The question is can Penix continue it against an Ohio State team he has not faced as a starter on Saturday when the ninth ranked Hoosiers invade Columbus for a noon showdown against third ranked Ohio State.

Penix told the media this week that he is approaching this week the same as he has all the other opponents.

"I definitely increased the way I prepared for this season. Just make sure we stay confident and execute at a high level, go out and just play football. We all put our shoulder pads on the same, we put our cleats on the same. We don't look at who is this or that, we just go out and play our football and play at a high level," Penix said.