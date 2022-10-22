Indiana heads to Rutgers following four straight losses and a two-game home stand.

The Hoosiers sit at 3-4 on the season and have not won a Big Ten game since the season-opener against Illinois.

Rutgers comes in at 3-3 on the season and are coming off of a bye week last week. The Scarlet Knights will be using a new offensive coordinator this week after firing their old one heading to the bye.

Kick is set for Noon ET on Saturday.