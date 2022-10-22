Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Rutgers
Indiana heads to Rutgers following four straight losses and a two-game home stand.
The Hoosiers sit at 3-4 on the season and have not won a Big Ten game since the season-opener against Illinois.
Rutgers comes in at 3-3 on the season and are coming off of a bye week last week. The Scarlet Knights will be using a new offensive coordinator this week after firing their old one heading to the bye.
Kick is set for Noon ET on Saturday.
A Look At Rutgers
Early Look: Getting to know Rutgers
Opposing View: Rutgers HC Greg Schiano Discusses Indiana
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Maryland, look ahead to Rutgers
TKR Pod Ep. 82: Indiana Preview with Keegan Nickoson
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Rutgers
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Rutgers
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Rutgers - storylines, key players, how to watch
Other Storylines
Emery Simmons Play of Late a Bright Spot in Otherwise Inconsistent Offense
Hoosiers Leaning on 'Different' Mindset to Lead Them Through Rough Stretch
Indiana In Search of Better Defensive Performance
This Week in Indiana Football - S2E9
----
