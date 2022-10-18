Early Look: Getting to know Rutgers
Indiana goes on the road for the first time in two weeks facing a much tougher Rutgers opponent than in years past.
While Indiana is on a four-game losing streak, Rutgers comes in off of a bye week and a three-game losing streak.
Head coach Greg Schiano has Rutgers among the Big Ten leaders and nation leaders in many defensive statistical categories -- and much improved numbers from last year. For a struggling and inconsistent Indiana offense, it's not an ideal matchup.
Rutgers is winless in Big Ten play with losses to Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska.
Here is a look at some of the key players, stats and notes for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
