Here's a look at everything you need to know before Indiana and Rutgers do battle at SHI Stadium on Saturday.

On the other hand, Rutgers has lost their last three as well, coming into the contest off a bye week with a new offensive coordinator. Losses to Iowa, Ohio State, and Nebraska have characterized their skid, and head coach Greg Schaino's team will be looking for a little Homecoming spark to propel themselves to victory on Saturday.

Each team comes into the matchup in a similar position. Having lost their last four contests, Indiana is looking for their first win since the Western Kentucky contest. over a month prior to Saturday's outing. The 4-game skid has entailed losses to Cincinnati, Nebraska, Michigan, and a gut-wrenching one to Maryland last weekend, which probably presented their best chance for their fourth win. After a backup quarterback ran rampant over the Hoosier defense in the fourth quarter, that proved to not be the case.

As Indiana's bye week approaches next weekend, the Hoosiers still have one final hurdle they must try to clear before they take the needed break. Tom Allen and his Indiana (3-4, 1-3 in Big Ten play) squad hit the road this weekend for a date with Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 in B1G) in Piscataway.

The Hoosiers used three separate quarterbacks and out-gained Rutgers' offense in terms of total yards, but the loss amounted to perhaps the worst and most embarrassing of the season. However, for as bad as it was, it's also the game where this was born.

All these guys in the picture above left the game shortly after their 15 minutes of fame, right around halftime. You probably didn't need me to tell you that, though.

The Hoosiers won't be fully healthy when they venture east this weekend, but Allen said this week that they should be as healthy as they've been "in a while."

WR DJ Matthews returned last week for Indiana, but saw his role be much more limited. This weekend should present him the opportunity to play more snaps on the field.

Another week, another team coming off of a bye to prepare

Much to the dismay of Allen and his program, the Hoosiers will face a team coming off a bye for the third time this season, which is impressive giving the fact that bye weeks generally fall in the middle weeks of the season.

Schiano started off their bye week by making a change at offensive coordinator, the offense only mustering 33 points over the three losses to start out their conference slate. Thus, not only will Indiana face a Rutgers team that is well-rested and fresh at home, but will have a new offensive coordinator to try and adjust to on the fly.

Rutgers is, or at least was, a team that had been utilizing multiple quarterbacks this season, making the preparation for this week's matchup an absolute chore for Allen and his staff. With the Hoosiers desperate to put an end to their skid, it probably feels like anything that can be stacked against them right now will be. A new coach and possible new offense is among the many hurdles they must account for this weekend.

Can Connor Bazelak find himself in a consistent rhythm?

Last week's performance from the Hoosier QB1 is a fascinating case study to delve into. While his two interceptions ultimately helped contribute to 17 Maryland points off of Indiana turnovers, a deciding factor in the 5-point loss, Bazelak may have had one of his most consistent outputs as a Hoosier.

Indiana's offense seemed to have found a rhythm more often than we had seen in previous weeks, and they looked poised to seize the opportunity for a win before the Hoosier defense let them down.

If Indiana can establish that rhythm earlier and more often this weekend in Piscataway, the Hoosiers may finally find the answer to how to put an end to their losing skid.

Defensive bounce back performance on the horizon?

Tom Allen is a defensive coach. His background as a defensive coordinator allows you to infer that, but the passion and intensity in which he speaks with regarding his defense will exude itself in more ways than one. That's what makes last week's poor defensive performance against Maryland so frustrating for Allen.

How can his defense, one that he takes so much pride in trying to get right and plans on having be the identity of his football program, lapse so frequently? He mentioned earlier this week that the IU defense has to "flip the script," but what does that look like?

For Indiana, it would mean a much better tackling effort and less penalties and miscues on that side of the ball. Additionally, it would mean more forced turnovers, whether it be forced fumbles or interceptions. Overall, Allen knows that his defense can't continue to allow the totals of points and yards they have if they want to win any of the remaining games on their schedule.

It's how Indiana goes about those means that will determine if it's successful or not.