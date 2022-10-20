On the Indiana offense: "Offensively, they're the fastest tempo team in the country. They run more plays than any other team in the country. So we are going to have to get back, get aligned, get the call, and get our cleats in the ground because otherwise they catch you off balance. And they've done that to several people. You know, oftentimes, the film isn't ready to go they go so fast. Literally, they want to snap it with 32 seconds on the clock. So to be able to run more plays than any team in America, that says something."

"I think they can throw the ball around pretty good. Then they get you on some run things that you're not -- you know, maybe your feet aren't quite set and they catch you and they've clipped off some good ones."

On the Indiana defense: "Defensively, you know, Coach Allen is a tremendous defensive coach.... They play really, really hard. I've read where they're concerned about their tackling, but I look at them, and they're a very physical team... They're a good defensive team. They play a lot of people. They rotate up front. They do some things that are unique, unique in the coverage structure that they run. And it's all sound, it's just not stuff you see every week. So really, not the best when you changed offensive coordinators, you know, to add another variable in a different coverage structure. But you don't get to pick your circumstances. You just have to be able to adapt to them. So that's what we'll do."

On the Indiana special teams: "I think they're good. They get after it. They play really hard on special teams. And they know what they want to do on special teams. Sometimes you throw the tape on and you can't really figure out what a team is doing. So that usually means they don't know -- they don't really know what they want to be. When you throw their special teams on, it is clear what they want to do, how they want to do it. They're very committed to their principles in special teams. And they play good players on special teams. So that will be a challenge."