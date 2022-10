We were lucky enough to talk to Richard Schnyderite over at TheKnightReport for a behind-the-scenes look at the Scarlet Knights ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Greg Schiano recently made a personnel change, firing his offensive coordinator after blowing a lead against Nebraska before their recent bye week.

Furthermore, the quarterback position was recently reopened after Noah Vedral's poor performance against the Cornhuskers. There's been a lot of headlines, we got the answers you need to know.