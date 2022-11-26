News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-26 10:02:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Purdue

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Tom Allen looks to finish the 2022 season strong on Saturday afternoon as the Hoosiers welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for the latest rendition of the Old Oaken Bucket game.

Sophomore Dexter Williams will start his second career game for Indiana as the program looks to step confidently into the offseason with a 5-7 record, capping off what has been a tumultuous season, to say the least.

Purdue is currently a 10.5-point favorite for Saturday's game.

Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on BTN.

A Look At Purdue

Early Look: Getting to know Purdue

Opposing View: Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm Discusses Indiana

Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue

A Look At The Matchup

Coach Q&A: Walt Bell, Chad Wilt Preview Purdue

Coach Q&A: Tom Allen Discusses Importance of Purdue Matchup

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Purdue

Game Preview: Indiana vs. Purdue - storylines, key players, how to watch

Other Storylines

The harsh reality of college football pushes Allen to finish strong

This Week in Indiana Football - S2E13

