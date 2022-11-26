Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Purdue
Tom Allen looks to finish the 2022 season strong on Saturday afternoon as the Hoosiers welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for the latest rendition of the Old Oaken Bucket game.
Sophomore Dexter Williams will start his second career game for Indiana as the program looks to step confidently into the offseason with a 5-7 record, capping off what has been a tumultuous season, to say the least.
Purdue is currently a 10.5-point favorite for Saturday's game.
Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on BTN.
A Look At Purdue
Early Look: Getting to know Purdue
Opposing View: Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm Discusses Indiana
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Walt Bell, Chad Wilt Preview Purdue
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen Discusses Importance of Purdue Matchup
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Purdue
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Purdue - storylines, key players, how to watch
Other Storylines
The harsh reality of college football pushes Allen to finish strong
