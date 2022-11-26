Tom Allen looks to finish the 2022 season strong on Saturday afternoon as the Hoosiers welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for the latest rendition of the Old Oaken Bucket game.

Sophomore Dexter Williams will start his second career game for Indiana as the program looks to step confidently into the offseason with a 5-7 record, capping off what has been a tumultuous season, to say the least.

Purdue is currently a 10.5-point favorite for Saturday's game.

Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on BTN.