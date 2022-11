The Indiana football program heads into its final week of the regular season looking to end the year on a two-game winning streak.

The Hoosiers host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket and to win back-to-back trophy games to end the season.

TheHoosier.com goes in-depth with BoilerUpload.com's publisher Travis Miller to get a better look at Purdue and the matchup.