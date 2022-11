Indiana's win over Michigan State gave somewhat of a life raft, if even temporarily, to a drowning and suffering football program. The hope of a new quarterback, youth infused offensive line and a sudden resurgence in the defense's ability to tackle give promise as Indiana enters their final week of the season.

The Hoosiers will welcome Jeff Brohm and rival Purdue to Bloomington on Saturday as the Boilermakers try to hold on to the Old Oaken Bucket after last years 44-7 beatdown of Grant Gremel and the Hoosiers in West Lafayette.

The Big Ten West member sits at 5-3 in the conference and 7-4 overall, including a win over Illinois and a loss to Syracuse.