Indiana heads into its final matchup of the season with a chance to win another rivalry game, this time the Old Oaken Bucket against Purdue. The Hoosiers look to end on a two-game winning streak after losing seven in a row in the middle of the season. They currently sit at 4-7 on the season. Purdue enters this matchup with a chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title and sit at 7-4. The Boilermakers have won two in a row after two straight losses. Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

One week ago this prediction would have been quite different. I am still in shock over the 2nd half performance by this Indiana football team. I cannot state enough how much intestinal fortitude, will and fight it took for that team to do what they accomplished. Now back to reality. I think Indiana has finally found some semblance of an offense, completely different from what they had tried all season. Dexter Williams III creates problems for opposing defenses and that only creates more problems because Indiana has a decent stable in the backfield with different talents. Jaylin Lucas is explosive and can go at any time, as seen by his two kickoff returns for TD's. Shaun Shivers has not had a great year or much room to run. But last week he showed what he can do on a 79 yard TD run. Then there's Mr. consistent, Josh Henderson. I do not expect the Hoosiers to stop Jeff Brohm's passing game, but if, and only if, Indiana can contain the Purdue passing game, I think IU can win. Not only would that put a dagger in any Boilermaker B1G West Title hopes and most importantly send the Hoosiers into the offseason with back-to-back wins and some promise heading into 2023. I expect it to be close regardless. Why not go with another shocker? Prediction: Indiana 28, Purdue 26

Alec Lasley

Indiana is looking to end the season with two straight wins... both trophy games. The Hoosiers seem to have found some sort of rhythm with Dexter Williams under center and they look to continue that on Saturday. If Indiana wants to win this one, however, it will have to be more efficient through the air and connect on more than two completions which it did against Michigan State. Purdue has had difficulty at times defending running quarterbacks and that could be an issue again this weekend. The entire rushing attack has been more effective with Williams in the game and look for that to remain the go-to plan while opening up some additional opportunities through the air. This senior class has been through many ups-and-downs in their careers and Saturday will put an end to a group that really built the culture of Indiana football. I think that means something, and the way they pulled it out last week will drip over into this week. Prediction: Indiana 24, Purdue 20

Keegan Nickoson

I think Dexter Williams offers a bright future for this offense, but Purdue's defense doesn't offer a great matchup. Its safeties attack the run game at an efficient rate and I think any kind of production from Williams or Shivers will be bottlenecked. Charlie Jones offers an intriguing matchup for Tiawan Mullen and company which should be a fun watch. I think this game is close, riding the momentum that Indiana has allocated following their win over Michigan State. Prediction: Purdue 24, Indiana 17

Mason Williams

Okay, maybe it's the recency bias or the jolt of energy that Dexter Williams has brought this Indiana team, but the Hoosiers have got some life in them all of a sudden. I also don't think it's irrational to believe that riding the confidence from last week, Indiana could go out and reclaim the Bucket on Saturday.For as emotional of a win it was in East Lansing, the potential letdown does exist as well. Purdue boasts one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and you'll always get your best from your rival when the challenge comes around. Yet, for some reason, I can't shake the thought that Indiana has all the momentum going into Saturday's contest. I've rode with intuition before, and I'll do it again. Hoosiers take the Bucket in a tightly-contested ballgame. Prediction: Indiana 29, Purdue 22

Kevin Vera

Coming off the Michigan State win, Indiana is looking to close out the year on a good note. The Hoosiers who have found a bit of life with Dexter Williams and will have a chance to put up their best offensive numbers yet this season. With two games under Williams’s belt, I can see Indiana show their offensive potential against Purdue. With that being said, Purdue has been one of the most well rounded teams in the Big Ten so this will be a typical gritty rivalry week football game. Aidan O’Connell will be able to slow down the game and play at Purdues pace. This game could go down to the final possessions with a Big Ten West game on the line but ultimately Purdue will go out and win the old oaken bucket. Prediction: Purdue 31, Indiana 28

Kyler Staley