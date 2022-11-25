On Devin Mockobee's injury status (concussion): “Devin, unfortunately, got dinged early in the game and he’s going through the protocol you have to go through. I don’t know, you know, what the status of him will be come game time. We’ll hopefully see later in the week.”

On the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry: "Well, I think it's always a really good football game, and, you know, a lot of players on our team are from in-state. Maybe not as many from Indiana, but there are some. A lot of guys know each other. Any time you get to play against your buddies and people that you grew up with or you played with or against makes it more meaningful. Of course, our fans are a big part of this, and you always want to go out on a good note with a win.

"In these type of games, doesn't matter what your record is. Anybody can win the football game. I know the game we lost a couple years ago they had a really, really good, talented team. They were playing well. We were not playing so well. Took them three overtimes to beat us, and that was at our stadium. Now we got to go to their stadium, and they're coming off a big win where they made some adjustments and changes and sparked them to win. I'm sure they'll have a few other things up their sleeves and be ready to go. If we don't match that preparation and intensity, we'll be the ones leaving with a frown on our face."

On facing running QBs this year: "I thought we made improvements the last two teams without question on defense. We've made some adjustments. I think they've all been beneficial. This past week we knew they had a wildcat package ready, and I think other than that one time where they did it in a slightly different personnel, we had a call ready and we shut it down.I do think we're better equipped and prepared for it. If you watch Indiana's last game they had some runs for their quarterback and some reads in certain sets and it was effective, and then started to get a little stale. Then they started to spread the field more and do it in a different way and hit a couple other big runs. So they have multiple ways to run the quarterback, and when you have that type of athlete in the game and you can complete two passes during the game and you beat Michigan State at Michigan State, you're obviously doing a lot of things correctly. We have to have a wide variety of calls ready against the different personnel sets they have when it's a tighter box with a lot of the blockers and when it's a wider set with a lot more space, because they have the ability to change it and it was effective for them."