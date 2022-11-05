Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Penn State
Indiana gets back to action after a bye week, welcoming Penn State into Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers sit at 3-5 on the season and have not won a Big Ten game since the season-opener against Illinois. The Hoosiers look to end a five-game losing streak.
Penn State comes in at 6-2 on the year and off of a loss to Ohio State last week. One question surrounding PSU is who will start at quarterback. Head coach James Franklin did not name a starter ahead of this matchup.
Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Saturday.
A Look At Penn State
Early Look: Getting to know Penn State
Opposing View: Penn State HC James Franklin Discusses Indiana
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Rutgers, look ahead to Penn State
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Penn State
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Penn State
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Penn State - storylines, key players, how to watch
Other Storylines
3 questions Indiana needs to answer out of the bye week
Tom Allen remains noncommittal on QB: 'You'll have to wait till Saturday'
Indiana football is desperate to salvage anything from remaining four games
Indiana loses top wideout Cam Camper for remainder of season
