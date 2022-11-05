Indiana gets back to action after a bye week, welcoming Penn State into Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosiers sit at 3-5 on the season and have not won a Big Ten game since the season-opener against Illinois. The Hoosiers look to end a five-game losing streak.

Penn State comes in at 6-2 on the year and off of a loss to Ohio State last week. One question surrounding PSU is who will start at quarterback. Head coach James Franklin did not name a starter ahead of this matchup.

Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Saturday.