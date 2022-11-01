Bazelak's 379 attempts are second in the nation -- by one -- but his yards per attempt (5.5) ranks 123 in the nation.

Connor Bazelak has started every game up to this point in the season but it has become clear that he may not be the best option under center. He has thrown for 2,099 yards this season with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a 54.9 completion percentage and adjusted QBR of 46.2.

"I'm just saying that you'll have to wait till Saturday to see who our starting quarterback is going to be," Indiana head coach Tom Allen told reporters on Monday.

As Indiana was heading into a bye week following a loss to Rutgers, questions about quarterback play surrounded the program. Now, as Indiana welcomes Penn State into Memorial Stadium, the same question about who will be under center remains.

Earlier this fall, backup quarterback Jack Tuttle announced he would be entering the transfer portal, but staying with the program through the end of the season. Indiana also has Dexter Williams on the roster, but he has yet to throw a pass in college and missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

Indiana has scored just a combined four touchdowns and had two field goals in the second half in the past five games -- all losses.

Addressing the offense as a whole is something that needs to happen and adjustments need to be made. But, there is still a noncommittal approach to the quarterback position.

"We're just trying to find the best combination to be able to give us a spark on offense and allow our guys to be able to move the football and score points," Allen said. "Didn't do that in the second half (against Rutgers). Not done that well in the second half in several different games here recently. Definitely need to get some different product, different output of our offense in the second half for sure."

"We will move forward with that position. I guess we'll have to see how that plays itself out when it comes to game day."

Indiana's next and final four games are Penn State, at Ohio State, at Michigan State and Purdue.