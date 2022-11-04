Indiana comes into this weekend on a five-game losing streak and facing a ranked opponent in Penn State. The Hoosiers sit at 3-5 on the season and coming off of a bye week in which there was more bad than good news to come from it -- Cam Camper lost for the season with a torn ACL. Penn State comes in at 6-2 on the season and is coming off of a tough loss to Ohio State, a game in which it was leading for the majority of the game. The Nittany Lions also have a bit of a quarterback question, with James Franklin not naming a starter heading into the weekend. Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

As we enter week 9 of the college football season most teams have rounded into fashion. But, this week we have two teams that are entering without naming a starting quarterback. Is it confusion, doubt, needing a change, gamesmanship? I cannot speak for Penn State, but it's all of the above for Indiana. Connor Bazelak is coming off of his best game of the year, but it wasn't enough. Is the QB the issue for Indiana? While the offense has not exactly lit the world on fire they have done enough at times to win games if they had only gotten some help from the defense, which has shockingly been pretty poor this season. I would be a little surprised to see James Franklin make the switch right now. If there is a change, With Jack Tuttle announcing plans to hit the transfer portal, playing him and not Dexter Williams would send a bad signal even though we didn't see him practice in the Fall and have little to go on. Regardless of who is at QB for Indiana, the Hoosiers have been terrible on 3rd dows and sustaining drives. The defense has not been able to get the stops they have needed at critical times. There have not been a ton of penalties, but Indiana has managed to draw a big one at the absolute worst time. I'm not sure who the QB is even matters for Indiana at this point. Penn State led, but lost a tough one at Ohio State last week, so they are smarting and want a big win. The Hoosiers have had two weeks off to rest, recover and plan. Prediction: Penn State 44, Indiana 24

Alec Lasley

Indiana is riding a five-game losing streak into this weekend and despite coming off of a bye week last week, there still seems to be way more questions than answers to this football team. The biggest -- quarterback. Will Connor Bazelak remain the starter? If not, Dexter Williams could be the guy to step in and see if he can bring some sort of excitement and consistency to a very dull offense. The Hoosiers will also be without standout wide receiver Cam Camper (ACL). The defense has been playing better and with Penn State's sometime inconsistent offense, that unit could keep the game a bit closer than it should be. In the end, Penn State is just too talented and at the end of the day that's all that matters. Prediction: Penn State 31, Indiana 13

Keegan Nickoson

The only chance that Indiana has in this game is if Dexter Williams starts at QB and blows everyone out of the water. Whether it’s Drew Allar or Sean Clifford at quarterback for Penn State, the lack of injuries and consistency on the defensive side of the ball for Indiana will be taken advantage of. With so many questions on the offensive side of the ball, the only thing I can say is GIVE THE BALL TO JAYLIN LUCAS. Prediction: Penn State 35, Indiana 10

Mason Williams

With Indiana coming off the bye week, the Hoosiers should come out with some fresh legs for a 3:30 kickoff on national television. With that being said, Penn State is the first of four straight matchups against stiff competition for the Hoosiers, and I just don't foresee a scenario where Indiana repeats the magic of the upset from two years ago especially with the Nittany Lions coming of such a frustrating loss their last time out. It'll be interesting to see the result of Indiana's supposed smoke and mirrors approach on offense with regards to who the quarterback will be, but I don't necessarily think it'll matter all that much. Prediction: Penn Sate 34, Indiana 21

Kevin Vera

It’s shouldn’t be much of a contest for Penn State this Saturday as both teams are having pretty opposite seasons. Penn State has been ranked pretty much all year and even kept things close for a bit against Ohio State last week. With the way the offense has looked this year, Indiana is going to go out for several drives and get off the field in a matter of minutes. That’s what they’ve done all season with their fast paced offensive game plan which has shown to not be very effective. There hasn’t been many things this season for me to confidently say that Indiana can score points so expect Penn State to come into town and win the game on the first couple drives. Prediction: Penn State 38, Indiana 17

Kyler Staley