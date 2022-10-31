Indiana gets back to action on Saturday following a bye week, as it welcomes Penn State to Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosiers are looking to end a five-game losing streak this season and will have to do so moving forward without its best receiver, Cam Camper, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Indiana is also in the midst of a quarterback battle as Tom Allen has not firmly named Connor Bazelak the starter for this week.

Penn State comes in after a loss to Ohio State, but sits at 6-2 on the season. Its other loss coming to Michigan.

Here is a look at the Nittany Lions, including the key players, stats and notes ahead of the matchup.