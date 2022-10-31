Early Look: Getting to know Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana gets back to action on Saturday following a bye week, as it welcomes Penn State to Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers are looking to end a five-game losing streak this season and will have to do so moving forward without its best receiver, Cam Camper, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
Indiana is also in the midst of a quarterback battle as Tom Allen has not firmly named Connor Bazelak the starter for this week.
Penn State comes in after a loss to Ohio State, but sits at 6-2 on the season. Its other loss coming to Michigan.
Here is a look at the Nittany Lions, including the key players, stats and notes ahead of the matchup.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news