The bye week has come and gone for Indiana football, and the final stretch of the 2022 season is upon them.

With matchups against Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Purdue ahead of them, the outlook is rather bleak as what looks to be another disappointing season comes to a close. Uninspired outputs and late-game falters have characterized yet another tumultuous season in Bloomington, and questions will extend far into the future beyond just these next few weeks.

However, as for the more pressing issues, Indiana can at least provide some insight into how they'll approach it in the final four weeks of the season. Here's three of those.