Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Nebraska
Indiana moves on to its week five matchup against Nebraska on Saturday. It will be IU’s second-straight away game and first Big Ten game since the season opener.
Indiana is coming off of a 45-24 loss in its week four matchup against Cincinnati. IU sits at 3-1 on the season.
Nebraska is coming off of a bye week following a loss to Oklahoma. It will be interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s second game as head coach. Nebraska is 1-3 this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on BTN on Saturday night.
A Look At Nebraska
A Look At The Matchup
Other Storylines
