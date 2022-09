Indiana looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season as it goes back on the road to face a struggling Nebraska program.

The Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern that sent them to 1-2 on the season. Mickey Joseph has taken over coaching duties and is 0-1 in his lone game this season.

The Hoosiers still have a lot of questions about their identity and this week's matchup will go a long way in determining the outcome of this season.

Here is a look at Nebraska, including the key players, stats and notes to know.