Indiana looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a disappointing one last weekend against Cincinnati. The Hoosiers sit at 3-1 on the season and now go at Nebraska for its second-straight road game, another sellout expected for the Huskers. Nebraska is 1-3 and are under the guidance of interim head coach Mickey Joseph after Scott Frost was fired earlier this year. Nebraska's lone win is a 38-17 win over North Dakota. It has losses to Northwestern, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. Kick is set fo 7:30 pm ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

The Hoosier are coming off of a beat down at Cincinnati last week, but have an excellent opportunity to put that in the rearview mirror and get to within 2 games of bowl eligibility with a win at Nebraska. Normally that would sound a little crazy, ok a lot crazy, but the Cornhuskers are in disarray with the firing of Scott Frost and have not been able to stop many people through the air where Indiana excels. The one thing Nebraska has done quite well is run the ball and that has been a surprising issue for Indiana against lesser opponents. But, I think Walt Bell's up tempo pace will provide enough of an offensive show as this unit gets more and more in sync. Indiana is a 5 point dog, but I think "the biggest clown in college football" gets his 2nd win in Lincoln. Prediction: Indiana 38, Nebraska 27

Alec Lasley

Coming off of an extremely disappointing loss to Cincinnati last week, Tom Allen talked a lot about being better prepared and adjusting the way they come out to start the game and second half. They need to do exactly that as the one positive to come out of Nebraska's season thus far is how it starts the game and second half. Indiana needs to be ready. While I think IU will, I don't foresee this being more than a 10-point game at any point. Indiana hasn't shown any ability to slow down an offense, and more importantly a passing attack. Its offense is up and down, but can score. I don't see a lot of defense in this one and could come down to which defense can make a stop or create a turnover late. If that's the case, I have more faith in Indiana than Nebraska. This is the most important game of the season for Indiana if it wants the potential to reach a bowl game. Prediction: Indiana 34, Nebraska 30

Keegan Nickoson

Both teams should be looking forward to this one, I think this is one of the more narrow spreads either team will see for the rest of the season. I expect a high-scoring shootout in which Connor Bazelak will probably throw 50+ passes yet again. After Indiana's solid second half against Cincinnati I see both sides of the ball, but Bazelak especially, playing a little pissed off. The Hoosiers are playing with nothing to lose. There's no reason to press, there's been way too much of that over the last 14 months. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, I think there will be a buzz around the stadium and on the sidelines that will help the Cornhuskers. Nebraska punches Indiana in the mouth early taking a two-score lead into the second half. Indiana runs out of time, most likely a late turnover to seal it. Prediction: Nebraska 42, Indiana 39

Mason Williams

Heading into this weekend, I feel like it's a must win game. The only problem is, I don't know who it's more of a must-win for. Indiana is eager to bounce back and right their wrongs from a week ago with hopes of propelling themselves to the benchmark of six wins, while Nebraska is desperate to try and pull themselves out of the deep water they've been stuck in after the program was Frost-bitten. Indiana loves to play offense and Nebraska hates to play defense, so we could have a shootout on our hands. You may have seen a clip of former Nebraska staffer Rick Kaczenski going around, where he says "For the love of God, we cannot lost to Indiana," and claimed that Tom Allen is the "biggest clown" in college football. Yes, the very same Tom Allen that is 1-0 against Nebraska in his tenure. I think he makes it 2-0 on Saturday. Prediction: Indiana 41, Nebraska 38

Kevin Vera

This one will be interesting. Indiana is going into Lincoln in order to play Nebraska and try to bounce back from their loss against Cincinnati. The Hoosiers, even with a 3-1 record, haven't looked great on the field and the same thing can be said for the Huskers. Both of these teams currently rank as the two worst defenses in the Big Ten so be prepared for a sloppy game. Indiana has passed the ball more than anyone in the Big Ten but quarterback Connor Bazelak has to prove this week that this offense can run efficiently with him under center. The Hoosier can prove that this week going up against the worst passing defense in the Big Ten. Ultimately, I think that's what could happen. I'm not extremely confident with this prediction just simply because of how both teams have looked on the field but I think considering all the commotion within the Nebraska program, the Hoosiers will go out and get a win. Indiana plays at a very fast pace, which is what will win them the game. Both teams will give up points but in a messy shootout, I think the Hoosiers pull off another conference win. Prediction: Indiana 38, Nebraska 34

Kyler Staley