3 keys to an Indiana win over Nebraska
Well, Indiana won't go undefeated in 2022. The Hoosiers dropped their first contest of the season last weekend in Cincinnati, a 45-24 loss at the hands of Luke Fickell's Bearcats.
The issues that have been swept under the rug and bandaged by winning became the prominent reasons for the loss on Saturday: An inconsistent running game, a slow start on offense, and shoddy secondary play. Cincinnati did what other teams couldn't, taking advantage of those miscues and following through to a pretty comfortable win in the end.
Sitting at 3-1, the Hoosiers now stare down the Big Ten schedule and resume conference play at Nebraska this weekend. With a win over Illinois in the season opener, Indiana picks back up at 1-0 in conference play, and will be looking to improve to 2-0.
Here's three keys to how Indiana can get out of Lincoln with a victory over the Huskers on Saturday.
