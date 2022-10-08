Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Michigan
Indiana moves on to its week six matchup against Michigan on Saturday. It is Homecoming weekend and FOX’s Big Noon Gameday Kickoff is in Bloomington.
Indiana is coming off of back-to-back bad losses to Cincinnati and then last week to Nebraska. IU sits at 3-2 on the season.
Michigan is coming into this matchup after a win over Iowa. The Wolverines are 5-0 on the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon.
A Look At Michigan
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Cincinnati, look ahead to Michigan (FREE)
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Michigan (FREE)
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Michigan (FREE)
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Michigan - storylines, key players, how to watch (FREE)
Other Storylines
Growth of Andison Coby Provides new Playmaking Potential for IU Offense (FREE)
3 keys to turning Indiana's season around (PREM)
Indiana sticking with up-tempo offense despite lack of production (FREE)
