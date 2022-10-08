Indiana moves on to its week six matchup against Michigan on Saturday. It is Homecoming weekend and FOX’s Big Noon Gameday Kickoff is in Bloomington.

Indiana is coming off of back-to-back bad losses to Cincinnati and then last week to Nebraska. IU sits at 3-2 on the season.

Michigan is coming into this matchup after a win over Iowa. The Wolverines are 5-0 on the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon.