It's going to be a big weekend in Bloomington. Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night, followed by Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines visiting Memorial Stadium the following afternoon.

Michigan will enter the weekend with a flawless record and few games that have challenged them. However, it hasn't been without storylines.

Coming off a loss to Nebraska, it would be a shock to many if Indiana were to keep this one close. Shotty offensive line play, questionable coaching decisions, and Injuries piling up, the Hoosiers find themselves in desperation mode after week five.